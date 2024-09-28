wrestling / News
First Two Episodes of WWE NXT on the CW Have A TV-14 Rating
September 28, 2024 | Posted by
Fightful’s Robert DeFelice reports that the first two episodes of WWE NXT on the CW are currently listed with a TV-14 rating. The rating can be found on the CW App. Youtube TV also lists the episodes, as well as the next few, as TV-14. The show was TV-PG on the USA Network.
On YouTube TV: The following two episodes of WWE NXT, the first two on the CW, are listed with the TV-14 rating. As you can see here, the show is listed as TV-PG in past episodes on the USA Network. pic.twitter.com/t3CDgYSBDm
— Robert DeFelice (@dudefelice) September 28, 2024
