First Two Episodes of WWE NXT on the CW Have A TV-14 Rating

Fightful’s Robert DeFelice reports that the first two episodes of WWE NXT on the CW are currently listed with a TV-14 rating. The rating can be found on the CW App. Youtube TV also lists the episodes, as well as the next few, as TV-14. The show was TV-PG on the USA Network.

