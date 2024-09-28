wrestling / News

First Two Episodes of WWE NXT on the CW Have A TV-14 Rating

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 10-1-24 Image Credit: WWE

Fightful’s Robert DeFelice reports that the first two episodes of WWE NXT on the CW are currently listed with a TV-14 rating. The rating can be found on the CW App. Youtube TV also lists the episodes, as well as the next few, as TV-14. The show was TV-PG on the USA Network.

