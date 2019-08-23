wrestling / News

WWE News: First Two Live NXT Episodes Sold Out, Oney Lorcan Remembers Meeting Vince McMahon

August 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Logo

Wrestling Inc reports that the first two live episodes of NXT at Full Sail University on September 18 and 25 have both sold out. Both shows will run from 8-10 PM ET. While the venue can hold up to 1,500, it usually averages around 400 due to the stage and media set up.

– Oney Lorcan wrote about his first encounter with Vince McMahon on Twitter.

