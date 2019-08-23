wrestling / News
WWE News: First Two Live NXT Episodes Sold Out, Oney Lorcan Remembers Meeting Vince McMahon
August 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that the first two live episodes of NXT at Full Sail University on September 18 and 25 have both sold out. Both shows will run from 8-10 PM ET. While the venue can hold up to 1,500, it usually averages around 400 due to the stage and media set up.
– Oney Lorcan wrote about his first encounter with Vince McMahon on Twitter.
ONE TIME BEFORE A MATCH VINCE MCMAHON CAME UP TO ME AND SHOOK MY HAND AND SAID SOMETHING BUT I WAS SO FIRED UP AND READY TO KICK ASS I COULDNT UNDERSTAND HIM SO I JUST YELLED ROCK N ROLL AND MADE THE ROCK N ROLL SIGN WITH MY HAND AND I THINK HE LOVED IT AND WALKED AWAY
— ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WCW Trying to Curb Time Off Abuse By Lowering Injured Wrestler Pay After 30 Days
- Jim Ross Weighs in on NXT Moving to USA Network, AEW Competing With NXT, If Vince McMahon Will Be Involved
- Corey Graves On What It’s Like to Have Vince McMahon in Your Ear on Commentary, Recalls Being Yelled at While On Camera
- Backstage Update on The Undertaker Working 9/10 Smackdown in MSG, Status for Clash of Champions