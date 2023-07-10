wrestling / News

First Two NJPW G1 Climax Events Will Stream For Free

July 10, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW G1 Climax 33 - 2023 Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that the first two nights of the NJPW G1 Climax will stream on NJPW World for free. The events will be live and will include English commentary. The lineups include:

    Saturday:

A Block:

SANADA vs. Hikuleo
Yota Tsuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya
Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita
Chase Owns vs. Gabriel Kidd

B Block:

Taichi vs. Will Ospreay
Kazuchika Okada vs. The Great-O-Khan
Tanga Loa vs. KENTA
YOSHI-HASHI vs. El Phantasmo

Sunday

    C Block:

    Tama Tonga vs. EVIL
    Shingo Takagi vs. Eddie Kingston
    Mikey Nicholls vs. Aaron Henare
    Tomohiro Ishii vs. David Finlay

    D Block:

    Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb
    Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
    Shane Haste vs. Alex Coughlin
    Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano

