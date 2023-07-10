wrestling / News
First Two NJPW G1 Climax Events Will Stream For Free
New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that the first two nights of the NJPW G1 Climax will stream on NJPW World for free. The events will be live and will include English commentary. The lineups include:
-
Saturday:
A Block:
SANADA vs. Hikuleo
Yota Tsuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya
Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita
Chase Owns vs. Gabriel Kidd
B Block:
Taichi vs. Will Ospreay
Kazuchika Okada vs. The Great-O-Khan
Tanga Loa vs. KENTA
YOSHI-HASHI vs. El Phantasmo
Sunday
C Block:
Tama Tonga vs. EVIL
Shingo Takagi vs. Eddie Kingston
Mikey Nicholls vs. Aaron Henare
Tomohiro Ishii vs. David Finlay
D Block:
Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb
Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
Shane Haste vs. Alex Coughlin
Hirooki Goto vs. Toru Yano
Big news!
July 15 & 16#G1CLIMAX33 Opening Weekend
Live
English
and
FREE!
NO signup needed this weekend for all the action on https://t.co/cEFFsYt9pQ!#njpw pic.twitter.com/izSrUXHzub
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 10, 2023
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Considering Smaller Stage Setup for Future MSG Shows
- Jim Ross Comments On Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega Tiger Driver ’91 Spot From Forbidden Door
- Booker T On Kevin Nash’s Comments About LA Knight Being a Ripoff, Why Damian Priest Won MITB
- Note On Plans For Title Belt CM Punk Hinted At On Collision Debut