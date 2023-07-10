First Two NJPW G1 Climax Events Will Stream For Free

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that the first two nights of the NJPW G1 Climax will stream on NJPW World for free. The events will be live and will include English commentary. The lineups include:

Saturday:

A Block:

SANADA vs. Hikuleo

Yota Tsuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya

Shota Umino vs. Ren Narita

Chase Owns vs. Gabriel Kidd

B Block:

Taichi vs. Will Ospreay

Kazuchika Okada vs. The Great-O-Khan

Tanga Loa vs. KENTA

YOSHI-HASHI vs. El Phantasmo

Sunday