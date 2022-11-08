First WarGames Match Set For WWE Survivor Series

We have some participants for the first WarGames match to take place at WWE Survivor Series. On tonight’s show, it was made official that Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss will be on one team against a team that includes Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, and Nikki Cross.

The graphic makes it clear that Bayley’s team will have one more competitor, while Belair’s team has two yet to be revealed. Survivor Series takes place on November 26th in Boston and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.