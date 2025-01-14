wrestling / News
First Women’s Intercontinental Champion Crowned On WWE Raw
We have our first WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion following the finals on this week’s Raw. Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural champion on Monday night’s show. Valkyria got the win via the Nightwing to capture the title.
The win marks Valkyria’s first title on the WWE main roster. The competitors hugged after the match in a show of respect.
