wrestling / News

First WWE Speed Champion Crowned Last Night (SPOILERS)

April 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Speed on X Image Credit: WWE

– In the finals for the WWE Speed tapings last night after WWE SmackDown, Ricochet defeated Johnny Gargano to crown the first WWE Speed Champion. You can see some photos of the match and Ricochet’s win that were shared on social media below.

New matches for Speed debut Wednesday at 12:00 pm EST on X.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE, WWE Speed, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading