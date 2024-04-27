wrestling / News
First WWE Speed Champion Crowned Last Night (SPOILERS)
April 27, 2024 | Posted by
– In the finals for the WWE Speed tapings last night after WWE SmackDown, Ricochet defeated Johnny Gargano to crown the first WWE Speed Champion. You can see some photos of the match and Ricochet’s win that were shared on social media below.
New matches for Speed debut Wednesday at 12:00 pm EST on X.
#WWESpeed finals 1st pic.twitter.com/FQOTtq4Aqa
— Philip ßchreiber (@PJS827) April 27, 2024
Ricochet with the #WWESpeed championship pic.twitter.com/QkeltBOgiU
— One Fall Wrestling (@WrestlingFall1) April 27, 2024
