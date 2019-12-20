wrestling / News
First XFL Trades Take Place
– The XFL hasn’t kicked off yet, but teams are already making moves.
It was announced today The St. Louis Battlehawks have traded LB Markus Jones to the Dallas Renegades in exchange for WR Keith Mumphery. Both players were drafted in Phase 5 of the XFL Draft.
The other trade that occurred was between The Los Angeles Wildcat, who sent cornerback Jalen Collins to the Tampa Bay Vipers in exchange for defensive back Arrion Springs. Collins was taken in the supplemental draft while Springs went in Phase 4.
🚨 TRADE ALERT 🚨
CB Jalen Collins ➡️ @XFLVipers
CB Arrion Springs ➡️ @XFLWildcats pic.twitter.com/Dh2reHIPUA
— XFL (@xfl2020) December 19, 2019
🚨 Trade Alert 🚨
We have acquired WR Keith Mumphery from Dallas for LB Markus Jones in the first trade in BattleHawks history.#ForTheLoveOfFootball x #ClearedToEngage pic.twitter.com/8XuqNaP7aY
— St. Louis BattleHawks (@XFLBattleHawks) December 19, 2019
