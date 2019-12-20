– The XFL hasn’t kicked off yet, but teams are already making moves.

It was announced today The St. Louis Battlehawks have traded LB Markus Jones to the Dallas Renegades in exchange for WR Keith Mumphery. Both players were drafted in Phase 5 of the XFL Draft.

The other trade that occurred was between The Los Angeles Wildcat, who sent cornerback Jalen Collins to the Tampa Bay Vipers in exchange for defensive back Arrion Springs. Collins was taken in the supplemental draft while Springs went in Phase 4.