Fit Finlay Celebrates 45th Anniversary in Wrestling

– WWE producer Fit Finlay revealed on his Twitter account today that he made his pro wrestling debut 45 years ago today. He wrestled his first match today in 1974. You can check out the post and throwback photo Finlay shared on Twitter below.

Fit Finlay was later congratulated by his colleague and NXT General Manager William Regal, He wrote, “Thank you very much for about 35 years of those 45 for the education, matches and occasional rearranged face.” Also, other WWE talents such as Killian Dain and Natalya commented on the news, which you can see below.

45 years ago today, this guy had his first Pro match. pic.twitter.com/COZfnyTu5C — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) July 6, 2019

Thank you very much for about 35 years of those 45 for the education, matches and occasional rearranged face. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 6, 2019

Awesome!!! Happy 45th! — Damian Mackle (@KillianDain) July 6, 2019

It’s an honor to call you my friend…Happy Anniversary! — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) July 7, 2019