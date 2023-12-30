– WWE producer and former Superstar Fit Finlay announced that his father, Dave Finlay Sr., will receive a Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) from the King’s New Year Honours List for his services to Olympic wrestling. The 87-year-old Finlay took up freestyle wrestling after he lost an eye in childhood.

As reported by the BBC, Finlay is one of 10 recipients from Northern Ireland to receive sporting recipients to receive the award. Finlay actually thought he got a speeding ticket when he received the letter in the mail, stating, “I looked at the letter and said to my daughter Wendy, ‘it looks like I’ve got a notice for speeding.”

Finlay Sr. added on his family’s success in wrestling, “My son David is in America now and he’s a big coach with the WWE. My two grandsons wrestle in Japan and America. My granddaughter was champion at high school in America, so I must have been doing something right.”

Fit Finlay wrote on social media on the news, “My Dad has been appointed MBE in the 2024 New Years Honors list for his dedication to Wrestling, to be awarded by the King. Proud of you Dad. Well deserved!!”