Fit Finlay Joining Roman Reigns and Sheamus On This Week’s The Bump
February 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Fit Finlay is set to join this week’s episode of WWE The Bump. WWE announced the news on Tuesday that Finley will be a guest on the show alongside the previously-announced Roman Reigns and Sheamus, with the latter being the in-studio guest.
Finlay works behind the scenes at WWE as a producer. The Bump airs at 10 AM ET tomorrow on WWE Network, YouTube and other digital platforms.
Is it tomorrow yet? 🤩 #WWETheBump@WWERomanReigns @WWESheamus @ringfox1 pic.twitter.com/5vkMJHGrHj
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 18, 2020
