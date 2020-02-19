wrestling / News

Fit Finlay Joining Roman Reigns and Sheamus On This Week’s The Bump

February 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE The Bump

– Fit Finlay is set to join this week’s episode of WWE The Bump. WWE announced the news on Tuesday that Finley will be a guest on the show alongside the previously-announced Roman Reigns and Sheamus, with the latter being the in-studio guest.

Finlay works behind the scenes at WWE as a producer. The Bump airs at 10 AM ET tomorrow on WWE Network, YouTube and other digital platforms.

