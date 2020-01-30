Fit Finlay and William Regal Joke About the Cause of Finlay’s Shoulder Replacement Surgery

– As previously reported, former WWE Superstar and current producer Fit Finlay is going to have shoulder replacement surgery. For clarification, Finlay tweeted about the surgery process and said on Twitter yesterday that he was going for the procedure today.

Fit Finlay wrote on Twitter, “I’m having shoulder replacement surgery in the morning. I’ve elected to try the newest, experimental development in this field. It will have Bluetooth and WiFi capability. Amazing!!!!” Later on, NXT General Manager William Regal had a humorous reply to Finlay. He tweeted, “Best wishes and I hope I had a hand in it being in need of it!!!”

Finlay later responded, “At least 75% of it…. Cause I had to carry you!” You can check out that exchange below.

I’m having shoulder replacement surgery in the morning. I’ve elected to try the newest, experimental development in this field. It will have Bluetooth and WiFi capability. Amazing!!!! — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) January 30, 2020