FITE CEO Says They’re In Talks With More Promotions, Have Tried To Make a Deal With MLW

FITE CEO Mike Weber recently discussed the company’s continued expansion of content offered on FITE+, noting they’ve tried to work a deal with MLW among others. Weber was a guest on the Business of the Business podcast and talked about the company’s moves and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On being in talks with other promotions: “We’re in conversation with at least three or four more maintstream wrestling companies that will be moving onto there [FITE+], or hopefully moving on. It’s coming together pretty good.”

On potentially adding more lucha promotions: “We are working with AAA. We have a show with them March 15 and another in April, which are stand alone pay-per-views. We’ve been working with them for about the last year. Good people, we love working with them. Working some of the kinks out on communication, production, stuff like that. Probably the next step, hopefully by the end of this year, we’ll be able to start working with them, hopefully on Fite Plus. We have to get through some of these events with them. We have four events scheduled for this year. New Japan is in that same area. We’ve been working with New Japan for awhile, had a very succesful show with them in San Jose. We have their April event in DC. Working through some of the kinks on those events and then the next progression is to put past events on FITE Plus as well.”

On a possible deal with MLW: “We have attempted to try and work a deal together, and frankly just haven’t been able to. It doesn’t mean we won’t in the future. The door is wide open for the both of us, but it has to work for both of us. The deal has to make the right business sense. Their product is on the rise, we love their product. We have done, as recently as a few weeks ago, conversations about filling in the blanks as REELZ is just in the US. MLW Underground has interest internationally. Here we are, we have an international platform. MLW has great potential and we would love to have them on our platform, but we have to get a deal we’re both happy with.”