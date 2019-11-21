FITE COO Comments On GCW’s Success On Their Service

In an interview with Fightful, FITE COO Mike Weber spoke about the success of GCW on the PPV service, and how they receive a lot of orders every week. Here are highlights:

On FITE’s relationship with GCW: “We did [GCW Backyard Wrestling on July 4th]. I love those guys. Actually GCW, I got to ask a question earlier today. WWE versus AEW, where’s that gonna go? ‘Cause I did live through the WCW Nitro / WWE RAW time period in the 1990s, I worked at WCW. And the one thing there was independent wrestling, but there was no other real TV platform for them. GCW—great guys, love ‘em, but face it, they’re never gonna get a deal on FOX Network or anything like that for a program. We start with them a year ago and they’re now doing shows from Japan. They’re awesome. They’ve got guys diving off tops of house to their backyard wrestling show. I’m gonna buy stock in florescent light bulbs, ‘cause geez they go through a lot of those in every show. You know, at a WWE show you’re probably not gonna see a florescent light bulb or a cheese grater or a weed whacker used all in the same context. So you have a niche.”

On if GCW’s content has crossed a line: “We do actually have conversations and stuff. I’ve been around this a long time more than a traditionalist, we know there’s a fan base there. Believe it or not I think there’s stupider things they could do than they do, and they don’t do them. Thank God. But, they haven’t done anything that’s like, “okay, crossed the line.” I’m not gonna mention what it was, but we just did here a show at Starrcast with MJF. And one, I’m a big fan of his. I’ve never seen anyone so good on the mic at such an early age and early in his career. But there’s one guy wearing a—I won’t say it here—it was a very offensive t-shirt. And he handled it exactly the way I would want it handled. [I talked to him afterwards; I said ‘the guy knows how to think on his feet.’ He made a real point. He said ‘I’m not talking to you wearing that shirt.'”

On GCW’s success: “I don’t want to sit here and make this the GCW show, but they are definitely ones that started off sorta small and didn’t have a long track record before hand. And who have, I almost think they’re pinching themselves considering where they’re at. You know, the funny thing about them, they do so many shows—I just looked at our sales this morning and what’s interesting about them is, so we’ve been airing their shows for a year now. And they’ve probably had buys, maybe not a lot of buys, for individual shows over 25-30 shows this week. You gotta remember these are people buying a show that took place four months, six months, eight months ago.”