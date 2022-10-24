FITE+ Reportedly Reaches Deals With Indie Wrestling Promotions

FITE+ is reportedly set to expand their wrestling coverage via a deal with several significant indie promotions. According to Fightful Select, multiple prominent promotions have reached deals to air on the streaming platform, which has hosted all number of promotions over the last several years. There’s no confirmed word on the specific details such as price point or packages, though the side notes that it was “largely implied” that several independent promotions would be joining FITE+’s lineup as a a live streaming option for one price point.

FITE TV hosts several companies including MCW, OVW, GCW, House of Glory, DEFY the NWA and many others. It is the source for AEW outside of the US and also hosts Impact PPV events among many others.

Per the site, the word is that there will be several in November.