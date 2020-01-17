FITE to Carry NJPW’s New Beginning In Osaka Event

FITE has announced that they will carry NJPW’s New Beginning in Osaka event on February 9. It will be the promotion’s first big event after Wrestle Kingdom 14 earlier this month. It will be priced at $24.99 and airs at 2 AM ET. Here’s the lineup:

* Manabu Nakanishi Final in Osaka-Jo Hall: Yuji Nagata, Satoshi Kojima, Manabu Nakanishi and Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma and Togi Makabe

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: SHO and YOH (c) vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado

* Special 8-Man Tag Team Match: Kota Ibushi, Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay and Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga

* Special Tag Match: Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Taichi

* Special Single Match: SANADA vs. Jay White

* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Ryu Lee

* IWGP US Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

* IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Double Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. KENTA