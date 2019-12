FITE To Offer NJPW Wrestle Kingdom and New Year’s Dash Events

– FITE.TV is set to offer the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 and New Year’s Dash events through their service. PWInsider reports that the streaming service has all events already listed, with an announcement set to be made soon.

The individual nights of the shows are available for $24.99, with all three available for a $49.99 package.

The Wrestle Kingdom 14 lineups, as reported yesterday, are:

Night One:

* IWGP Heavyweight Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Intercontinental Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* IWGP United States Championship – Texas Deathmatch: Lance Archer (c) vs. Jon Moxley

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) (c) vs. Juice Robinson & David Finlay

* YOSHI-HASHI, Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii & Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, Bad Luck Fale & KENTA

* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi, EVIL & SANADA vs. El Desperado, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Jushin Liger Retirement Match: Jushin Thunder Liger, Tatsumi Fujinami, The Great Sasuke & Tiger Mask (w/ El Samurai) vs. Naoki Sano, Shinjiro Otani, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Ryusuke Taguchi (w/ Kuniaki Kobayashi)

* Yuya Uemura, Yota Tsuji, Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe vs. Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, & Toa Henare

* Yuji Nagata & Manabu Nakanishi vs. TenCozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima)

Night Two

* Double Gold Dash – IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental Championships: Winner of Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Winner of Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito (c)

* Chris Jericho vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi:

* Runner Up Bout: Loser of Kazuchika Okada vs Kota Ibushi vs. Loser of Jay White vs. Tetsuya Naito

* NEVER Openweight Championship: KENTA (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

* IWGP United States Championship: Winner of Lance Archer vs. Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson

* RevPro British Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. SANADA

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships: Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo (c) vs. SHO & YOH

* Jushin Liger & Naoki Sano vs. Ryu Lee & Hiromu Takahashi

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championships – Gauntlet: Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe & Toru Yano (c) vs. Robbie Eagles, YOSHI-HASHI & Tomohiro Ishii vs. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & EVIL vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Taichi vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi & Bad Luck Fale