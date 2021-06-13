FITE TV Experiences Technical Difficulties Prior To Impact Wrestling Against All Odds

For those who tuned into Impact Wrestling Against All Odds, they may have noticed the show having some technical difficulties prior to the official start. Several bits of various matches were shown ahead of time, including the beginning couple of minutes of W. Morrissey vs. Rich Swann. The feed appears to be working properly now, as the show has opened with Good Brothers vs. Sami Callihan & Tommy Dreamer. You can follow along with our live coverage here.