Details on FITE TV’s New Roku Channel Announced

FITE TV has announced details for their newly-launched Roku channel. The channel went live earlier on Thursday. You can see the details from the press release below:

FITE TV today announced the launch of its full-fledged channel on the ROKU streaming platform designed to provide direct access to FITE’s live TV programming and over 5,000 hours of video on demand (VOD) for fans of Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing and Pro Wrestling to explore and watch with the convenience of their ROKU player.

FITE is the leader in the combat sports video streaming featuring the best of the MMA, Boxing and Pro Wrestling world. FITE programming is available as a free downloadable app through the Google Play and iTunes app stores and on its website www.FITE.tv. And now it is available as a featured ROKU channel.

FITE’s ROKU channel features the best combat sports content curated by FITE editors and a calendar of upcoming live fights and weekly original television programming. Additionally, the comprehensive search option and personalized recommendations allow users to quickly discover new content and trending videos from their favorite sport genre on the channel.

There is no subscription fee required to use the FITE ROKU channel. Users can launch the FITE channel and sign up for free to start watching. FITE programming is available on a pay-per-view and ad-supported basis.

“Our number one priority has always been to give fans the best streaming experience out there and the addition of a ROKU channel completes FITE cross-device compatibility for even a greater viewer experience”, commented Kosta Jordanov, FITE CEO.

Up until now the FITE instant streaming protocol supported ROKU as a media player whereby the FITE mobile app for iOS and Android discovers ROKU players automatically and allows users to cast the video over to their Roku device via WiFi.

“Direct streaming to ROKU players has worked great for our viewers to watch live on TV with the tap of a button. But as viewers are becoming more engaged with our service, they keep asking for more. And we are happy to deliver”, commented Michael Weber, FITE COO.

The new ROKU channel offers viewers the added ability to browse through FITE vast content offering and order their favorite PPV event through the ROKU-native experience.

Now available to order and watch straight from the ROKU device are the upcoming Live PPV events of top combat sports content programmers like UFC, Golden Boy Promotions, RIZIN MMA, Ring of Honor Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and many others.

Ordering a pay-per-view event is seamless and easy. The purchase is made through the user’s ROKU store account and it is just a few clicks away to unlock the event and watch in HD.

FITE ROKU channel is available for all ROKU players version 7.7 and above. Users are welcome to share their viewing experience and suggestions at [email protected]