– With fans stuck inside due to the coronavirus pandemic, FITE TV is offering a free trial of AEW Plus in available countries and discounts on old events.

The full press release can be read below.

FITE Company Statement Regarding COVID-19 Environment

On behalf of all FITE team members located throughout the USA, UK, Australia and Continental Europe, we want to convey our best wishes for people everywhere dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are monitoring the various governments’ instructions, and working closely with our content partners to ensure safety guidelines are followed. We built FITE to connect fans to the sports they love and to a like-minded community, and to provide promoters with a platform to deliver their events in a seamless, global and efficient model to support the growth of their leagues.

Now and moving forward, while the ban on nearly all live sporting events remains in place, we will try to deliver as many entertaining shows as possible for people to enjoy in the safety of their homes. Furthermore, FITE will continue to offer immediate refunds for all events that have been canceled or postponed as we’ve always done in the past.

In close collaboration with our valued content partners, FITE is seeking ways to offer more free and low-cost content as well as the creation of athlete communications to share stories, home workouts, and more. As part of this initiative, we’ve applied discounts from 50-80% to all past pay-per-view events from the following organizations, with more to join in the coming weeks: AFL MMA, Austrian Fight Challenge, BCB Boxing, BKB, BKFC, Brave, Dead Serious Promotions, Dragon Fire Boxing, Dynasty Combat Sports, FIGHT24, Future Stars of Wrestling, Fusion Fight League, Hoosier Fight Club, Kunlun Fights, Reality Fighting, Rumble in the Cage, Shamrock FC, Spartyka Fight League, Superior Challenge, UCMMA/WCMMA, Unified MMA, Wrestlepro, XFFC, and XWA Wrestling.

Starting today, we are offering a free trial on the AEW Plus subscription package in all available territories to new subscribers, and a free linear combat sports channel called FITE 24/7 across all FITE platforms globally, for all users. In the next few weeks we’ll announce distribution news bringing additional access to FITE programming to more fans, as well as more initiatives to offer free content. Many thanks to all our partners for making this possible.

Special thanks to all of the FITE users for your continued support. We are truly grateful and lucky to have you.

Stay safe!

Sincerely,

Kosta Jordanov

Co-Founder and CEO, FITE