FITE Set to Stream One Night Only Premiere for Cagefighter Starring Jon Moxley, New Trailer Released

– FITE TV officially announced today that the service will streaming the premiere of the new film for AEW World champion Jon Moxley, Cagefighter: Worlds Collide, later next month on Saturday, May 16. The event is available to pre-order at the FITE TV website. You can check out the full press release from FITE TV on the premiere below:

FITE Presents Streaming Premiere of Cagefighter: Worlds Collide May 16th

New Film Event will be Available for One Night Only

NEW YORK—-APRIL 15, 2020: FITE, the global digital platform for combat sports and special events, announced today, in conjunction with Anamorphic Media and Trilight Entertainment, their joint plans for a One Night Only streaming movie premiere event of Cagefighter: Worlds Collide to audiences worldwide on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

In Cagefighter: Worlds Collide, Reiss Gibbons (actor and CONTENDERS MMA fighter Alex Montagnani) is on the cusp of cementing himself as the greatest to ever step inside the LEGENDS cage. But when a savvy promoter Max Black (Gina Gershon) pits him against pro wrestling superstar, Randy Stone (AEW Champion, Jon Moxley) in the company’s first ever cross-promotional event, Reiss finds himself in the toughest fight of his life.

Adding to the star-studded cast are UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell, Two-time World Heavyweight Champion, Jay Reso, and former UFC Middleweight and Strikeforce Champion, Luke Rockhold.

Cagefighter: Worlds Collide will be available for streaming purchase on Saturday, May 16 outside of the US exclusively by FITE via this LINK. This unique pay per view movie premiere will be promoted like an actual PPV sports event, complete with a free preshow countdown and a live roundtable post show included with the movie purchase. Three separate time zones will each feature a live Q&A session with stars of the film and a live fan chat, immediately following the conclusion of the film on FITE.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Cagefighter producers on this film premiere.” said Michael Weber, FITE COO, “A movie that features wrestling and MMA action is a natural fit for FITE. The time is now right for global digital delivery via FITE for any kind of content as we provide a singular entertainment experience that’s both exciting and convenient.”

“From the beginning we wanted to create something that catered to fans of both MMA and Professional Wrestling. We thank Michael Weber and his team at FITE for helping us bring this film to the world. We hope that in the current state we are all living in people can enjoy a night of entertainment watching Cagefighter: Worlds Collide” says Trilight’s President Shayne Putzlocher, who brokered the deal with FITE.

CAGEFIGHTER: WORLDS COLLIDE, was written and directed by Jesse Quinones (CALLOUSED HANDS), produced by Shayne Putzlocher (DEAD SHACK) and Jessica Gaube of Trilight Entertainment, Sara Shaak (COLD BROOK) of Anamorphic Media and Lorianne Hall.

Start times for the Movie Event Premiere will be: Toronto – 7pm ET, London – 7:00pm WET and Melbourne, AUS 7:00pm AEST to best serve the Americas, UK/Europe and Australia/Japan/Oceania time-zones. Please visit this link for more information on the best start time for your country and various international pricing.