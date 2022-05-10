wrestling / News
FITE TV to Present Inaugural Event of The Wrestling Showcase
– The Wrestling Showcase will be available on FITE TV. The inaugural event will be held on Saturday, September 3 at The Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois.
The card will feature Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu, Deonna Purrazzo, and Taya Valkyrie. It will stream live on FITE. Here’s the full announcement:
The Wrestling Showcase Presents Pro-Wrestling’s Greatest in September
Live from Schaumburg, Illinois, the debut pro wrestling showcase features Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu, Deonna Purrazzo, and Taya Valkyrie; Only on FITE!
Shaumburg, Illionis (May 10, 2022) On Saturday, September 3, 2022, The Wrestling Showcase will hold its inaugural event, live from The Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois and available worldwide only on FITE. The event will feature some of the most recognizable names in professional wrestling and will be headlined by a one-night, eight-man tournament to crown the first-ever Wrestling Showcase Champion.
With the eyes of the professional wrestling world on the suburbs of Chicago during Labor Day weekend, and taking place in the same building as AdFreeShows.com’s Top Guy Weekend, The Wrestling Showcase promises to deliver an action-packed show for fans in attendance, and those watching exclusively on FITE. (Order now).
The eight-man tournament features Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin as well as WWE Superstar and NXT Champion, Killer Kross and former MLW heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu. Also featured in a single’s match, is current Ring of Honor Women’s Champion, “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo and AAA Reina de Reinas champion Taya Valkyrie.
Tickets for The Wrestling Showcase are now on-sale and can be purchased here. With limited Meet-and-Greet tickets available here.
The P.P.V. event for The Wrestling Showcase on Saturday September 3, 2022 is available to pre-order on FITE here.
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Discusses 80s WWE Drug Culture, Wrestlers Taking Advantage Of Women, Taking Cocaine
- Tony Khan Explains His Decision To Turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti Heel
- Note On Reason For Charlotte Flair Injury Angle At Wrestlemania Backlash
- Mandy Rose, Maryse Dressing Up for NFL Draft, Becky Lynch Top Superstar Instagram Photos