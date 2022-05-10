FITE TV to Present Inaugural Event of The Wrestling Showcase

– The Wrestling Showcase will be available on FITE TV. The inaugural event will be held on Saturday, September 3 at The Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg, Illinois.

The card will feature Matt Cardona, Steve Maclin, Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu, Deonna Purrazzo, and Taya Valkyrie. It will stream live on FITE. Here’s the full announcement: