wrestling / News
FITE TV Will Carry Wrestle Kingdom 15 Live
FITE TV has announced that it will carry both nights of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 live through their PPV streaming service on January 4th and 5th. The event will cost $19.99 for each night or $29.99 if you buy them both as a bundle. Here are the matches announced so far:
Night One:
* IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
* Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Great O-Khan
* IWGP Tag Team Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi (c) vs. The Guerrillas of Destiny
* Winner Gets IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Shot on Night Two: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
Night Two:
* IWGP Intercontinental and Heavyweight Championships: Tetsuya Naito OR Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Jay White
* IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi OR El Phantasmo
* EVIL vs. SANADA
* NEVER Openweight Championship: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Plans for The Miz Cashing in MITB Briefcase (Possible Spoilers)
- Lana: ‘I’m Genuinely Heartbroken to be Taken Out of WWE TLC’
- Bruce Prichard On Madusa Throwing WWE Women’s Title In Trash On WCW Nitro, Vince McMahon’s Reaction
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix