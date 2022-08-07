Fitness Model Aurora Rose Cosplays as Chyna at MegaCon

– Fitness model and cosplayer Aurora Rose performed a photoshoot as late WWE Hall of Famer Chyna at MegaCon in Manchester, England, and it’s drawing a lot of attention on social media. Her appearance soon became a trending topic on Twitter. Yo ucan check out some clips of Aurora Rose at the event posing as Chyna below.

Rose noted on the photo shoot, “How has this blown up so crazy the love I’ve gotten for cosplaying Chyna is unreal and I’m so touched by all the lovely comments. Hope I did her proud absolute queen.”

