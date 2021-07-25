Five Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

Five matches are official for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. AEW announced the following bouts on Sunday, as you can see below:

* Diamante vs. Big Swole

* Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & The Acclaimed

* Alejandra Lion vs. Red Velvet

* Killa Kate vs. Abadon

* Zach Mason & Warren Johnson vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Dark airs Tuesday night on YouTube.