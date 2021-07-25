wrestling / News

Five Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark

July 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dark

Five matches are official for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. AEW announced the following bouts on Sunday, as you can see below:

* Diamante vs. Big Swole
* Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & The Acclaimed
* Alejandra Lion vs. Red Velvet
* Killa Kate vs. Abadon
* Zach Mason & Warren Johnson vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson

Dark airs Tuesday night on YouTube.

