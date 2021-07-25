wrestling / News
Five Matches Announced For This Week’s AEW Dark
Five matches are official for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. AEW announced the following bouts on Sunday, as you can see below:
* Diamante vs. Big Swole
* Varsity Blonds & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & The Acclaimed
* Alejandra Lion vs. Red Velvet
* Killa Kate vs. Abadon
* Zach Mason & Warren Johnson vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson
Dark airs Tuesday night on YouTube.
This Tuesday on #AEWDark:
– #VarsityBlonds & @lucha_angel1 v #TheAcclaimed & @ryrynemnem
– @Ale_TheLion v @Thee_Red_Velvet
– @wrestlekate v @abadon_AEW
– #ZachMason & #WarrenJohnson v #DarkOrder’s @EvilUno & @stu_dos#AEWDark airs Tuesdays at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/3eTuf7u13w
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2021
Last week on #AEWDark, @DiamanteLAX cost @SwoleWorld her match against #TheBunny. This Tuesday, Big Swole looks to exact revenge when she faces Diamante one-on one on #AEWDark.
Watch #AEWDark this Tuesday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/1TRhj7jzfI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 25, 2021
