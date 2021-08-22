wrestling / News

Five Matches Announced for Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation

August 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dark Elevation 8-23-21 Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton

– Thus far, AEW has confirmed as many as nine matchups for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. The new episode debuts tomorrow at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s Official YouTube channel. Here’s the current lineup:

* The Dark Order vs. Death Triangle
* Dante Martin vs. Anthony Bowen
* The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta) w/ Kris Statlander vs. The Blade & TH2 w/ The Bunny
* Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton
* Warren Johnson & Zack Mason vs. The Varsity Blonds.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading