Five Matches Announced for Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation

– Thus far, AEW has confirmed as many as nine matchups for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. The new episode debuts tomorrow at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s Official YouTube channel. Here’s the current lineup:

* The Dark Order vs. Death Triangle

* Dante Martin vs. Anthony Bowen

* The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta) w/ Kris Statlander vs. The Blade & TH2 w/ The Bunny

* Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton

* Warren Johnson & Zack Mason vs. The Varsity Blonds.