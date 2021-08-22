wrestling / News
Five Matches Announced for Tomorrow’s AEW Dark: Elevation
– Thus far, AEW has confirmed as many as nine matchups for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dark: Elevation. The new episode debuts tomorrow at 7:00 pm EST on AEW’s Official YouTube channel. Here’s the current lineup:
* The Dark Order vs. Death Triangle
* Dante Martin vs. Anthony Bowen
* The Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Wheeler Yuta) w/ Kris Statlander vs. The Blade & TH2 w/ The Bunny
* Tay Conti vs. Promise Braxton
* Warren Johnson & Zack Mason vs. The Varsity Blonds.
Monday on #AEWDarkElevation:
– #BestFriends v #HFO (#TheBlade/@AngelicoAAA/@JackEvans711)
– @lucha_angel1 v @Bowens_Official
– @_RebelBuddhist v @TayConti_
– @FlyBroWarrenJ/@TheZack_Zilla v #VarsityBlonds
Watch #AEWDarkElevation MONDAYS at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/S9r77aIRsB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2021
A new #AEWDarkElevation drops tomorrow at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
– #DarkOrder v #DeathTriangle
– @lucha_angel1 v @Bowens_Official
– #BestFriends v #HFO
– @_RebelBuddhist v @TayConti_
– @FlyBroWarrenJ/@TheZack_Zilla v #VarsityBlonds pic.twitter.com/aQdyq2EINf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk’s AEW Debut On Rampage Draws Huge YouTube Numbers
- Details On What Tony Khan Told AEW Rampage Crowd Prior To CM Punk’s Debut
- Backstage Notes From CM Punk Debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance
- AEW Reportedly Set To Make Third ‘Major Acquisition’ After Alleged CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Signings