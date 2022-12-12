wrestling / News

Five Matches Announced For Tonight’s Episode of AEW Dark: Elevation

December 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dark: Elevation Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced five matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* Ari Daivari, Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Chaos Project & Brandon Cutler
* Best Friends vs. Zane Valero & Zack Clayton
* Emi Sakura vs. Danni Bee
* Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. Warren Johnson & Zach Mason
* Willow Nightingale vs. Vertvixen

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading