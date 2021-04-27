Five More Matches Added to Tonight’s AEW Dark

– AEW has confirmed several more matches to tonight’s AEW Dark, bringing the total lineup to 13 matches. You can view the updated lineup for tonight’s AEW Dark below:

* Brian Cage vs. Marty Casaus

* SCU vs. Liam Gray & Adrian Alanis

* Lance Archer vs. Jake St. Patrick

* The Blade & Private Party vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and 10

* Lee Johnson vs. Will Allday

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Renee Michelle

* The Varsity Blonds vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones)

* Penelope Ford vs. Ashley D’Amboise

* The Acclaimed vs. Fuego Del Sol & D3

* KiLynn King vs. Dani Jordan

* Andrew Palace vs. Dante Martin

* Cole Karter vs. Colt Cabana

* Diamante vs. Raychell Rose

* Matt & Mike Sydal vs. David Ali & Aaron Frye