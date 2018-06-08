Various News: Five Must-See Moments From Impact, WWE Teases Baron Corbin As Constable, Drew Gulak Wants To Show UK Division How It’s Done

– Impact Wrestling has released a new video showing the top five must-see moments from last night’s episode.

– WWE.com teased Baron Corbin’s new role as RAW Constable in their preview for next Monday’s episode. It reads: “Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon has named Baron Corbin the new “Constable” of Raw with the intent of keeping Raw General Manager Kurt Angle in line. He has already been enjoying his new position, which has thus far included berating referees and spoiling Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon’s victory party, and something tells us he’s just getting started. How will The Lone Wolf assert himself next?”

– WWE has posted a new video in which Drew Gulak promises to show the UK division how it’s done.