WWE News: Five Ohio State University Players Tour WWE PC, Xavier Woods Comments On E3, New Update For WWE Supercard

– WWE has announced that five football players from Ohio State University were allowed to tour the WWE Performance Center recently. Here’s a press release

Five football players from Ohio State University had the rare opportunity to explore the inner workings of the WWE Performance Center this week as part of a joint effort between WWE and the university’s player development externship program.

Defensive tackle Davon Hamilton, linebacker Justin Hilliard, long snapper Liam McCullough, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and safety Shaun Wade toured the Performance Center, met with members of the coaching staff and learned about the various aspects of WWE’s talent development system, from strength and conditioning and in-ring training to content creation.

Additionally, the players sat in on a presentation about the WWE brand given by Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, met Triple H and Shawn Michaels, and shadowed the likes of WWE Performance Center Coach Terry Taylor and NFL player-turned-NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli.

The goal of initiatives like this is to educate players about opportunities available to them once they transition from their primary sport, according to Paul Fair, WWE’s director of talent development.

“In this case hosting student athletes from the Ohio State football program, they were able to experience a complete immersion of what makes WWE so unique while seeing everything from production and marketing, to a day in the life of an NXT Superstar,” Fair said. “It’s collaborations like these that open up doors for the future and provide so much value to all parties involved.”

RLW, meet WWE 💪. This week, 5 Buckeyes got the chance to visit the @WWEPC in Orlando, where they went behind the scenes to learn all it takes to create a superstar brand & put on a @WWE performance.#GoBucks #RLW pic.twitter.com/PMd2xzPCtr — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) June 13, 2019

– Xavier Woods appeared on night three of Giant Bomb’s E3 post show.

– WWE has announced a new update to the WWE Supercard mobile game.

If you’re noticing a sudden change in the competition for WWE SuperCard, you’re not alone.

The popular card-battle WWE mobile game for iOS and Android unveiled the all-new Cataclysm tier this week. The new tier cards are now available after the latest WWE SuperCard update at no additional charge.

This WWE SuperCard update introduces over 75 new Cataclysm cards that are available for immediate use for collecting and battles. In addition, 2K and Cat Daddy Games also announced a new event type is coming for WWE SuperCard this summer.

WWE SuperCard, which is developed by Cat Daddy Games in conjunction with Visual Concepts, is available now to download free of charge on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as the Google Play Store and Amazon Appstore for Android devices.