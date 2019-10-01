Five on Five Tag Team Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel

– A new tag team match has been announced for WWE Crown Jewel, and Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will be coaches for the teams. On the MizTV segment of tonight’s Raw, it was announced that Hogan and Flair will be the coaches of a five-on-five tag team match. Hogan announced that his team captain will be Seth Rollins, while Flair announced his captain would be Randy Orton.

The two then set themselves up for a match on the show, which was quickly scuttled when King Corbin came down. Rollins was distracted, which allowed the Orton and Corbin to attack him. That brought out Rusev, who came to Rollins’ aid. Rollins and Rusev then cleared the ring, so it appears as if Corbin will be on Team Flair and Rusev will be on Team Hogan.

Crown Jewel takes place on October 31st in RIyadh, Saudi Arabia and airs live on WWE Network.