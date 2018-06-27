Five Questions To Ask Vince McMahon

“Hello Mr. Watry,

Backstory

This is my final June column. Therefore, I suggest getting your questions and comments in now! Next week will be my monthly reader feedback column.

@JustinWatry Column idea. If u could ask Vince McMahon 10 questions, what would they be, and explain why you'd ask them. Doesn't have to be 10. Could be more or less. But your list of most pressing questions explained why. I fully expect a few "no explanations needed" — WWE Trivia Generator (@WWEFactoids) June 12, 2018

Questions For Vince McMahon

Pretty self explanatory topic this week. Thanks to @WWEFactoids on Twitter for the idea. Basically, we all have our celebrity crushes, heroes, favorite sports athletes, singers, artists, etc. We all imagine meeting them, having a beer with them and just chatting it up for a few hours. For many of us, that person in the world of wrestling is Vince McMahon. Seriously, who wouldn’t want to sit down at a restaurant with the man himself for a big juicy steak and talk wrestling? I have compiled five questions, but even that would not be enough. I could list hundred and still leave out some. Be sure to leave YOUR Vinny Mac questions in the comment section below!

How many hours do you sleep per day? – “Sleep is the enemy.” A famous quote from Jim Ross, told to him by Vince McMahon many years ago. An odd question on the surface to ask but something that has always fascinated me about Vince. In every interview, documentary or whatever, it is often stressed how little the WWE Chairman sleeps. Either he is at the gym early mornings (or late nights) or texting CM Punk at all hours. Or bothering his wife Linda with his latest XFL idea. Or on the phone with Kevin Dunn discussing last week’s television program. Or yelling at the creative team to forget about last week’s television program. Or being a grandfather. Or…well, you get the point. I don’t care if you love Mr. McMahon or hate him; nobody can deny his work et4hic and drive to be a success. He truly did come from nothing and became a billionaire. Many times over. Not only for his personal self worth but his company now sitting at a $5 billion market cap. Unreal levels. Is it all based on his sleep patterns and determination? Probably not but still; it is likely the root of all things Vince.

Was your goal from the get go for wrestling global domination? – A lot of these questions have been discussed already. However, that is sitting in front of a WWE camera in a WWE studio with WWE staff for a WWE productions. Get a few drinks in him, feed him a steak, and we’ll see how quickly the truth comes out. When Vince took over the company from his father, you can’t tell me he predicted a $5 billion stock price in 2018. You can’t tell me saw a giant stadium hosting WrestleMania each year. You can’t tell me saw cable TV and pay-per-view numbers rising many years later, much less launching his own network in 2014. Then again, this is Mr. F’N McMahon. Maybe he did see all of this and knew the territory days were a joke. In past interviews, it seems clear Vinny Mac had a mission statement from day one – compete with others and let the best man win out in the area. Well, I would love to hear him expand on that and explain just why and how it came to be. Make no mistake folks, him taking over and ruling the business was HIS doing and his doing alone.

What happened before, during, and after the Montreal Screwjob? – Truth be told, I do not tend to get into conspiracy theories very much. Most of them are junk and a clear waste of time. Obvious fiction and nowhere near reality. That being said, I do not think any of us will ever truly get tired of discussing the Montreal Screwjob. Who knew in advance? How nervous was everyone backstage? Why did it have to come to this? Is there any regret a few years later or even now 20 years later? How about Bret Hart spitting in Vince’s face or the infamous knock out punch later? Did Shawn Michaels do it with caution or excitement over finally besting his long-time rival? There are so many questions that still feel unanswered. Even after the million stories and buried hatchets, there is no way you can have a conversation with the WWE boss and not mention one of the most discussed events ever.

What is the succession plan? – Vince McMahon is going to be 73 years old soon. Even if common belief is that he will never retire, you know the upcoming XFL season is going to see him at least take SOME kind of sabbatical. Maybe one day per week or a rare weekend off. The man is obviously letting the reigns (ha!) go a bit to his daughter Stephanie McMahon and son in law Triple H. There are also unconfirmed reports that Shane McMahon is only an on air talent but definitely helps out behind the scenes, more so than the company will admit publicly. I’m not saying Vinny Mac will be stepping away soon, but it does make you wonder what his end game is. I don’t believe WWE will sell to Disney or Fox or wherever. I never buy into that noise. HHH and Steph may do that decades from now but as long as Vince is alive, heck no! I would calmly ask him about what the succession plan was years ago (Shane?) and what it is now in June 2018. What is WWE’s future?

Who are your favorites? – This is a bit of a broad question but something I would love to hear. Who did Vince McMahon secretly root for and have a soft spot for? Perhaps it was an Alex Riley character or somebody like Chad Gable? Guys that didn’t quite work out for whatever reason but Vince tried his best with. Maybe he did or did not like certain champions but saw the money train rolling in and kept them in a prime spot. I don’t know. It has been well documented his admiration for The Undertaker is unmatched. The same way it is difficult to argue the financial success of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Hulk Hogan. You can even flip the question if you want – who did he despise and just never “get” as an act? This is just your basic wrestling chatter, only with Vince McMahon himself.

BEST OF THE REST – What was your biggest mistake? Which wrestling death has hit you personally the hardest? Why is the XFL really coming back? Will you ever wrestle again? Pineapple on pizza, yay or nay? Did man really walk on the moon in 1969? Have you ever actually watched Impact Wrestling or Ring Of Honor? How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

