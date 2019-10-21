wrestling / News

WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Becky Lynch Doing Women’s Sports Summit Today, Toni Storm Turns 24

October 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Seth Rollins Bray Wyatt Raw

– WWE Now has their latest Raw preview online, with five things to know before tonight’s episode. You can see the video below:

PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is scheduled to participate in the espnW Women’s + Sports Summit this afternoon, which takes place in Huntington Beach, California. With Raw taking place in Cleveland, it is unlikely she’ll appear on the show unless there is a satellite/remote situation one way or the other.

– Happy birthday to NXT star Toni Storm, who turns 24 today.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, RAW, Toni Storm, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading