WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Becky Lynch Doing Women’s Sports Summit Today, Toni Storm Turns 24
October 21, 2019
– WWE Now has their latest Raw preview online, with five things to know before tonight’s episode. You can see the video below:
– PWInsider reports that Becky Lynch is scheduled to participate in the espnW Women’s + Sports Summit this afternoon, which takes place in Huntington Beach, California. With Raw taking place in Cleveland, it is unlikely she’ll appear on the show unless there is a satellite/remote situation one way or the other.
– Happy birthday to NXT star Toni Storm, who turns 24 today.
