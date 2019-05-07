wrestling / News
WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Smackdown, Mickie James Announces New Gig For Band
May 7, 2019
– WWE Now has released this week’s Smackdown preview, looking at five things you need to know before tonight’s show. You can see the video below:
– Mickie James announced on Instagram that her band will be opening for Big and Rich on July 8th in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia at the Richmond Raceway:
View this post on Instagram
Here's my BIG news! Sorry…it's a little later than 2pm. I am so excited to announce that my band and I will be opening up for @bigandrichofficial on July 8th in my hometown at the @richmondraceway with @cowboytroyglobal and DJ Sinister with @vaculive . Get your tickets!! See you all this summer!!!!! @wwe #wwe #countrymusic #countrymusicartist @buck_reuss
