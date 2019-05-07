wrestling / News

WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Smackdown, Mickie James Announces New Gig For Band

May 7, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston Smackdown

– WWE Now has released this week’s Smackdown preview, looking at five things you need to know before tonight’s show. You can see the video below:

– Mickie James announced on Instagram that her band will be opening for Big and Rich on July 8th in her hometown of Richmond, Virginia at the Richmond Raceway:

