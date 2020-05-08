wrestling / News
WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Smackdown, WWE Now On Money in the Bank Competitors’ Strategies
May 8, 2020 | Posted by
– The latest WWE Now preview for tonight’s Smackdown is online, looking at five things to know before the show. You can see the video below:
– WWE Now also posted a video looking at how AJ Styles, Otis, Lacey Evans and others are preparing for this weekend’s Money in the Bank match:
More Trending Stories
- Police Report Claims Vince McMahon Tried To Talk Nancy Argentino Out Of Filing Complaint Against Jimmy Snuka
- Mikey Whipwreck On Virgil Getting Him Buried In WCW, John Cena’s ‘Awful’ Stunner
- Owen Hart Foundation Gives Details On Dark Side of the Ring Episode
- Jim Cornette On Ultimate Warrior Refusing To Let Triple H Get Much Offense In At WrestleMania XII Return Match, Recalls Warrior Explaining ‘Dextrusity’