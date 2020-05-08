wrestling / News

WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Smackdown, WWE Now On Money in the Bank Competitors’ Strategies

May 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Braun Strowman WWE Smackdown

– The latest WWE Now preview for tonight’s Smackdown is online, looking at five things to know before the show. You can see the video below:

– WWE Now also posted a video looking at how AJ Styles, Otis, Lacey Evans and others are preparing for this weekend’s Money in the Bank match:

Money in the Bank, Smackdown, WWE, WWE Now

