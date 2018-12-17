WWE News: Five Things to Know Before Raw, Stat on Women’s Table Matches, Ariel Helwani Comments on Becky Lynch Appearance

– WWE Now has posted the latest “Five Things To Know Before Raw” video, looking at tonight’s episode. You can see it below:

– Wrestling Inc notes that Natalya joined Trish Stratus last night at TLC as the only two women to ever compete in multiple Tables matches in WWE, while Ruby Riott became the twelfth woman to compete in a Tables Match.

– Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to comment on Becky Lynch’s appearance on his show being filmed for an upcoming WWE Chronicle episode: