Five-Way Contenders Match Announced For Impact Next Week
Impact Wrestling has announced that there will be a five-way #1 contenders match on next week’s episode on AXS TV. The match will feature Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Michael Elgin, with the winner getting a shot at Sami Callihan and the Impact World title. Callihan won the title from Brian Cage on last week’s episode of the show.
BIG NEWS!
In two weeks on IMPACT there will be a HUGE Five Person Elimination Challenge to determine the next number one contender! @MichaelElgin25 vs. @GottaGetSwann vs. @TheMooseNation vs. @Tess_Blanchard vs. @Daga_wrestler! pic.twitter.com/WVIi81SMQ2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 7, 2019
