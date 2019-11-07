Five-Way Contenders Match Announced For Impact Next Week

Impact Wrestling has announced that there will be a five-way #1 contenders match on next week’s episode on AXS TV. The match will feature Tessa Blanchard vs. Daga vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Michael Elgin, with the winner getting a shot at Sami Callihan and the Impact World title. Callihan won the title from Brian Cage on last week’s episode of the show.

