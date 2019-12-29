wrestling / News
Flash Morgan Webster and Wild Boar Buy Wrestling Promotion
NXT UK stars Flash Morgan Webster and Mike ‘Wild Boar’ Hitchman have announced that they will be buying the organization Pro Wrestling Chaos in February. The promotion is based in Bristol, England. Nick Aldis once defended the NWA title there, and the ROH and Impact Wrestling titles have been defended at PWC events as well.
Webster said: “Tonight we officially announced that we’ll be purchasing Pro Wrestling Chaos in February 2020. This is our way of saying thank you to Dave, Nick, Rob, and Chaos fans for believing in us. We want to continue to give these loyal fans a promotion to call home while ensuring young British wrestlers still have a platform that has been crucial in our development so they can learn, grow, and flourish.”
We Are Chaos ♥️ pic.twitter.com/g7BTO9lVQm
— Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) December 28, 2019
We Are Chaos ❤️ https://t.co/IsfivU1d91
— The Wild Boar (@WILDBOARhitch) December 28, 2019
