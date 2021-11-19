Flash Morgan Webster To Get Torn Labrum Fixed, Says He’s Put Off Surgery For Three Years

Flash Morgan Webster is getting a torn labrum that he’s put off having surgery on for three years fixed. Webster was written off of NXT UK for the time being via an attack by Rampage Brown, and he posted to Twitter on Thursday to note that he’s been working hurt through nearly his entire NXT run.

Webster wrote:

” Been fighting surgery for 3years @NXTUK

Tag Championships

Monday Night Raw

Takeover Ladder Match

Dusty Classic

Inaugural Heritage Cup Tournament

The Subculture run All done with a torn labrum

Time to get it fixed Lets see what I can achieve when Im all systems go on my return!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Webster for a quick and full recovery.