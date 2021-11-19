wrestling / News

Flash Morgan Webster To Get Torn Labrum Fixed, Says He’s Put Off Surgery For Three Years

November 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Flash Morgan Webster

Flash Morgan Webster is getting a torn labrum that he’s put off having surgery on for three years fixed. Webster was written off of NXT UK for the time being via an attack by Rampage Brown, and he posted to Twitter on Thursday to note that he’s been working hurt through nearly his entire NXT run.

Webster wrote:

” Been fighting surgery for 3years

@NXTUK
Tag Championships
Monday Night Raw
Takeover Ladder Match
Dusty Classic
Inaugural Heritage Cup Tournament
The Subculture run

All done with a torn labrum
Time to get it fixed

Lets see what I can achieve when Im all systems go on my return!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Webster for a quick and full recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Flash Morgan Webster, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading