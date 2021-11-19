wrestling / News
Flash Morgan Webster To Get Torn Labrum Fixed, Says He’s Put Off Surgery For Three Years
Flash Morgan Webster is getting a torn labrum that he’s put off having surgery on for three years fixed. Webster was written off of NXT UK for the time being via an attack by Rampage Brown, and he posted to Twitter on Thursday to note that he’s been working hurt through nearly his entire NXT run.
Webster wrote:
” Been fighting surgery for 3years
@NXTUK
Tag Championships
Monday Night Raw
Takeover Ladder Match
Dusty Classic
Inaugural Heritage Cup Tournament
The Subculture run
All done with a torn labrum
Time to get it fixed
Lets see what I can achieve when Im all systems go on my return!”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Webster for a quick and full recovery.
Been fighting surgery for 3years@NXTUK Tag Championships
Monday Night Raw
Takeover Ladder Match
Dusty Classic
Inaugural Heritage Cup Tournament
The Subculture run
All done with a torn labrum
Time to get it fixed
Lets see what I can achieve when Im all systems go on my return! pic.twitter.com/7aDrnehJ0l
— Flash Morgan Webster (@Flash_Morgan) November 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Johnston Says D-Generation X Theme Was Originally Written As A Solo Theme For Shawn Michaels
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Follow WWE, His Focus On How AEW Can Improve Its Own Product
- Ric Flair Responds To Becky Lynch’s Comments, Says He’s ‘Disappointed’
- Bret Hart Recalls Asking Vince McMahon Why He Didn’t Sign Steve Austin After WCW Fired Him