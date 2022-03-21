Flash Morgan Webster’s WWE Contract Reportedly Up Soon

NXT UK star Flash Morgan Webster’s WWE contract is reportedly set to come to an end soon. According to Fightful Select contract negotiations for Webster, a former NXT UK Tag Team Champion, stalled out and a short term extension he is currently working under is set to be up very soon.

The site reports that Webster’s contract was set to expire last month before the negotiations stalled, which is when he signed the short-term extension, and that he rejected WWE’s initial renewal offer. Webster has been on the shelf with a shoulder injury since October of 2021 and that he is expected to be able to return to the ring around June.

Webster has been with WWE since 2018.