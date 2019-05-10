wrestling / News
Flip Gordon and El Desperado Removed From NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Flip Gordon and El Desperado have been removed from the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Gordon wasn’t issued a proper visa in time to get to Japan. Desperado, meanwhile, suffered a broken jaw.
Their replacements are DOUKI and Ren Narita.
El Desperado to withdraw from #njbosj with injury, Flip Gordon unable to appear due to visa issues. #njpw
Details: https://t.co/MPUeTl5jgc pic.twitter.com/VNpZrn3s4R
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 10, 2019
Replacements announced for El Desperado, Flip Gordon in #njbosj : Ren Narita to make tournament debut, 'hired gun' DOUKI appears in New Japan for the first time. Deatils: https://t.co/3bSyrRl0jL #njpw pic.twitter.com/eUcgHv1obn
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 10, 2019
