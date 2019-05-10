wrestling / News

Flip Gordon and El Desperado Removed From NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Tournament

May 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Flip Gordon

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Flip Gordon and El Desperado have been removed from the Best of the Super Juniors tournament. Gordon wasn’t issued a proper visa in time to get to Japan. Desperado, meanwhile, suffered a broken jaw.

Their replacements are DOUKI and Ren Narita.

