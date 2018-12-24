ROH News: Flip Gordon Applies to Trademark His Name, Upcoming Lineups

– Ring of Honor star Flip Gordon has applied to trademark his name.

– Set for the January 12th TV tapings are: in Atlanta, GA are ROH Champion Jay Lethal, ROH Tag Team Champions The Briscoes, ROH Television Champion Jeff Cobb, Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein, ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom, PCO, Brody King, Marty Scurll, Dalton Castle, The Boys, Flip Gordon, Kenny King, Shane Taylor, Silas Young, and The Luchasaurus.

– Set for the January 13th event, which will air on Honor Club, is ROH Champion Jay Lethal vs. Dalton Castle, Women of Honor Champion Kelly Klein vs. Jenny Rose, and ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions The Kingdom vs. Hurricane Helms & Luchasaurus & Delirious.

