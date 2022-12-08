Flip Gordon Credits The Elite and Bully Ray With His Popularity In ROH

In an interview with Sportskeeda (via Fightful), Flip Gordon spoke about his popularity during his time in ROH and credited the Elite and Bully Ray for it.

He said: “I think it was a handful of people. I think it was Bully Ray, I think it was The Elite, I think The Elite and Cody [Rhodes] really helped me. I think Being The Elite 100% helped me. I think just being in it at the right time with the right style and the right attitude, I think really took me a lot of places and the fact that people like The Elite and Bully took a liking to me and was like ‘Hey, this kid’s got something. I wanna work with him.’ That definitely helped me a lot and I learned so much from all of those guys.“