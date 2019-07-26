Flip Gordon Details His Recent Elbow Injury, Says 2019 Has Been ‘Mentally Tough’ For Him

– Flip Gordon spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his recent elbow injury, his difficult 2019 so far and more. Highlights are below:

On his most recent injury: “It’s been quite the rough year for me. In January I tore my MCL and then returned in April at Supercard. Then some time went by and Marty [Scurll] was teasing a new member [for Villain Enterprises] and it turns it out it is me; I’m the mercenary of Villain Enterprises. I was a little excited, a little upset and I let the emotion get the best of me. As soon as I went through the table and as soon as I landed, my elbow exploded. I partially tore my tricep, dislocated my elbow and tore both ligaments in my elbow. I got an MRI and X-ray; no fractures. But they told me 6-8 weeks.”

On initially thinking it was worse: “Initially when it happened I thought I broke my arm because my arm was so distorted that it just looked disgusting. I looked up at Brody [King] and was like, ‘I broke my arm’ and as soon as we went back through the curtain, Joey Mercury looked at it backstage and said it’s my elbow. He said, ‘We gotta get it back in place.’ I was sitting down and waiting for EMTs but they took too long so I just popped it back in and then the EMTs came and all they wanted to do was put ice on it and wrap it. If it wasn’t for popping it back in, I was gonna have to get surgery because the EMTs weren’t gonna do it.”

On how painful it was to pop the elbow back into place: “Very painful. Honestly if it wasn’t for the adrenaline still in me, I don’t think I would have been able to do it. I just knew that as soon as the swelling goes up, if I don’t get it back in place, then I would need surgery to put it back in place. So, I’ve been trying to avoid surgery my whole life.”

On the difficulty of dealing with the injuries: “It’s been a very mentally tough year for me. But I’m staying focused and been in the gym literally almost every day as you might have noticed when I came back from the knee injury. I put on about 20 pounds because if I can’t wrestle, I want to work out because I want to come back in the best shape of my life. It’s no different for this as I’m already up to about 10-15 pounds on arm curls. I’m not cleared for it but you can’t keep me away. I’m addicted and I wanna get back in that ring as soon as possible. I’m a competitor and I want to compete.”