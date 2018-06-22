Flip Gordon Doesn’t Think Brandi Rhodes Is A Double Agent For Cody

In an interview with Wrestlezone, Flip Gordon spoke about Brandi Rhodes costing him a shot at All In and if he can trust her. Here are highlights:

On serving his final days in the military last month: “It was really tough because the last six years of my life, before I even moved to pursue this dream on the east coast, I knew the military. I’ve been through a lot of things where the military was there and helped me cope. Being in the military and being in that lifestyle for so long and just thinking, “Hey, next month, I’m not going to be a soldier anymore.” It was really hard on me. I really wanted to get out and see if I could just do like one weekend a month but it was just, in the end, I can’t do it forever and wrestling is what I want to do. I want to do it and I want to give it my full attention.”

On his match with Bully Ray at Best In The World: “He disrespected me and he disrespected my family. He disrespected THE ARMY. It is personal now. He is a WWE Hall of Famer. He is twice the size, if not three times the size, of me but every time I am in a ring with him he keeps taking the cowardly way out and giving me low blows. I don’t know what that means but if I had to translate it I would think he’s scared of me because he keeps taking the easy way out. Why can’t he just fight me? Why does he have to hit me in the balls every time?”

On if he can trust his “bestie” Brandi Rhodes after she recently cost him his chance to qualify for “All In“: “It obviously didn’t go the way that we had all hoped. Brandi, as everyone knows, injured her shoulder in Japan and had to get surgery. So, she was not medically cleared to compete in our tag match. Brandi found a replacement and it was Burnard The Business Bear. Me and Burnard wrestled MJF and Madison Rayne and during the match MJF hit me in the balls, which seems to be the trend for everyone lately, grabs a chair and is about to hit me with the chair. Brandi, being as heroic as she is, jumped in front of me and stopped MJF from hitting me with the chair. THEN MJF proceeded to raise the chair as if he was going to hit Brandi until Madison pulled the chair from MJF and Brandi got revenge on MJF by hitting him in the balls. Which, therefore, got me disqualified and now I am not booked for All In.”

On if he thinks Brandi is a double agent for Cody who is trying to keep him out of All In: “I don’t think it’s possible. Cody is smart but he’s not that smart. You are giving him too much credit.”