Flip Gordon Wants to Elevate Ring of Honor, Wants to Compete at Wrestle Kingdom

– Flip Gordon spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his Television Championship run and more. Highlights are below:

On wanting to elevate Ring of Honor: “Ring of Honor, right now, is looked at as an underdog, and I can relate because I’ve been an underdog my whole life. I’m excited for my friends at AEW, my friends at WWE, my friends at Impact, my friends everywhere. And I’m hoping to elevate Ring of Honor as its new Television champion.”

On his health status: “I’ve had a couple weeks off to prepare and I feel great. Even when I was hurt, I was still going to the gym six days a week. When my knee was hurt, I focused on my upper body. Then, when I blew out my elbow, I focused on my lower body. My entire focus is on Ring of Honor and being the best version of myself in the ring.”

On aligning with Marty Scurll: “This is a chance to work with Marty, who is someone I’m really close with and someone I call a friend, and that’s been really special. It’s also showed me the opposite side in being a villain, which has been great. And an opportunity with the Television title would give me a chance to elevate that belt even higher. And for those who think I was ‘fired’ by Marty, I have some breaking news: I was rehired, but you need to go watch it on VETV to see more.”

On wanting to compete at Wrestle Kingdom: “My goal is to wrestle Jay Lethal at the Tokyo Dome. I’ve only wrestled him when he was the champ, but I would love for us to wrestle with him gunning for me after I win the Television title.”

On his goals: “I see myself being Ring of Honor world champion someday. That’s something I have to accomplish. Once I set a goal, I go for it until I accomplish it.”

On his message for fans: “People need to remember that they are the main character, and people can change their life if they take a chance on themselves. I wanted to be a professional wrestler, and as soon as I decided to chase that dream, that’s when my life changed for the better. And I plan on representing Ring of Honor and put on the best matches possible, which you’ll see when I win the Television title at Death Before Dishonor.”