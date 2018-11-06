Flip Gordon On The Elite Possibly Leaving ROH & Opportunities It May Present

Flip Gordon recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, discussing the Elite possibly leaving ROH and his desire to become of the faces of the brand…

On The Elite Possibly Leaving ROH: “If they do leave, anything can happen. There’s so much time between now and whenever whatever’s supposed to happen. If they leave, that just opens up more opportunities. Just like when I came to ROH, there were a lot of guys that left. That’s why I got to where I am so fast, because these opportunities were available for me.”

On Becoming One Of The Faces Of ROH: “That is my goal. I re-signed with ROH and I’m with them until 2020. I knew that when I signed the contract, this is a commitment. Two years I’m with ROH. So if people leave, great! That is just more opportunities for me. If they stay, great! That’s even harder I have to work then because I still want those spots.”