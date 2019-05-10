Flip Gordon Explains Visa Issue That Forced Him Out of NJPW Best of Super Juniors

– Flip Gordon has revealed the specifics behind the visa issues that forced him to pull out of NJPW Best of Super Juniors. NJPW announced on Friday that Gordon was unable to secure a visa in time for the show and had to be removed from it. Gordon told Fightful that his paperwork got lost in the mail and he wasn’t able to get an extension on his current visa, which was not a re-entry visa and instead a shorter term one.

Highlights from Gordon’s comments are below:

On why he won’t be at Best of Super Juniors: “…the second certificate of eligibility, in order to apply for a new visa, got lost in the mail. They sent it back on April 12. I should have had it in enough time to apply for a new visa. It was a miscommunication with the consulate. I drove to the consulate to see if we could get an extension on the current visa, which was the wrong visa, but we didn’t know the current visa had expired until yesterday.”

On the visa he received in January to work NJPW Honor Rising, which he ultimately missed due to injury: “The visa I had would have worked had I gone to Japan (in February) because they would have taken the certificate of eligibility and put the stamp in my passport and I would have had re-entry (for Best of Super Juniors).”

On if there’s any bad blood over the situation: “They [NJPW] didn’t seem mad at me because it’s out of my control and I’m not mad at them. It’s a miscommunication.”

On trying to get booked for ROH in the meantime: “I called Ring of Honor and said, ‘I just want to wrestle. I’ve already missed three months due to injury. If I can’t go to Japan, I want to be on every single show that there is. I’m not missing anymore wrestling’ … I’m trying to look at the bright side. I may get to see my family because ROH has shows in Washington and I’m hoping to get on those. My knee isn’t 100% so maybe it’s better off for my knee. It’s motivating me. I’m angry but you can use it in two different ways. You can piss and moan about it or you can turn it into motivation. I’m trying to turn it into motivation. I have more that I want to prove because I’m missing out on (Best of Super Juniors). I just want to wrestle. I don’t care where it is. I’ll be back in Japan and I’ll work hard to get back there.”