Flip Gordon Reportedly Hurt After 450 Table Spot at ROH Best in the World
June 29, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Flip Gordon appeared at ROH Best in the World on Friday night. During the show, Gordon ended up joining Villain Enterprises as the group’s fourth member. Gordon then hit a 450 Splash on Tracy Williams through a table from the top rope to the floor. According to Bryan Alvarez on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Gordon definitely messed up his elbow during the spot, and it was said to have looked “gruesome” backstage.
It’s unknown if Flip Gordon suffered a break after the table bump. Another injury would be very unfortunate for Gordon as he just came back from an injury layoff.
