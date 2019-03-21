Flip Gordon Plans to ‘Adapt and Evolve’ to Win The Audience Back in Return From Injury

– Flip Gordon spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his being medically cleared to return from the MCL tear he suffered in January. Highlights are below:

On having a new focus following his injury: “The injury ended up being a blessing in disguise,” said Gordon. “I’m now more addicted to wrestling than I ever was before, I have a whole new goal set, and I’ve never been more motivated.”

On his initial reaction to the MCL tear: “When it first happened, I immediately thought, ‘How soon can I come back?’” said Gordon. “My doctor told me I could return in mid-April, and I said, ‘Perfect! That’s the time to beat.’ I was doing physical therapy twice a day, I was in the gym lifting every single day, and by listening and working my ass off, I beat that time and now I’m cleared to return to the ring.”

On his goal coming back from the injury: “My goal is to show that I can adapt and evolve. This knee injury is going to limit my flips initially, but I’m going to work around that to win the audience over. I already have the flying and the flipping, and I’m looking forward to adding something new to my repertoire.”