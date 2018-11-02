Flip Gordon Discusses What Happened on the Chris Jericho Cruise (SPOILERS)

– WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Flip Gordon, who recently discussed taking part in Chris Jericho’s cruise. Below are some highlights.

Flip Gordon on the Sea of Honor tournament: “I am 5-0 afloat. I went undefeated. I won the Sea of Honor tournament. I now have an opportunity at Jay Lethal’s ROH Heavyweight Championship. So, the cruise was amazing, they treated me very well. I hope they do it again next year. I can’t wait!

Gordon on getting another title shot: “Another one. [It] just solidifies me as the No. 1 contender and I don’t have a problem with that whatsoever.”

Flip Gordon on what’s next for him: “As you know, I have a feud going with Bully Ray right now and that is far from over. So, I want to focus on that and I need to get back at him. On ROH television this week, he lashed me ten times with a Singapore cane. I have not forgotten about that just like I have not forgotten about my future title opportunity.”