Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Flip Gordon Discusses What Happened on the Chris Jericho Cruise (SPOILERS)

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Flip Gordon

WrestlingInc.com recently spoke to Flip Gordon, who recently discussed taking part in Chris Jericho’s cruise. Below are some highlights.

Flip Gordon on the Sea of Honor tournament: “I am 5-0 afloat. I went undefeated. I won the Sea of Honor tournament. I now have an opportunity at Jay Lethal’s ROH Heavyweight Championship. So, the cruise was amazing, they treated me very well. I hope they do it again next year. I can’t wait!

Gordon on getting another title shot: “Another one. [It] just solidifies me as the No. 1 contender and I don’t have a problem with that whatsoever.”

Flip Gordon on what’s next for him: “As you know, I have a feud going with Bully Ray right now and that is far from over. So, I want to focus on that and I need to get back at him. On ROH television this week, he lashed me ten times with a Singapore cane. I have not forgotten about that just like I have not forgotten about my future title opportunity.”

article topics :

Flip Gordon, Jericho Cruise, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading